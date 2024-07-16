Local

Deadly shooting reported blocks away from RNC security perimeter

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Former President Donald Trump makes first appearance since assassination attempt in Butler County Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump watches during the Republican National Convention Monday, July 15, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke) (Matt Rourke/AP)

MILWAUKEE — A person was shot and killed by an out-of-town officer blocks away from the RNC security perimeter in Milwaukee Tuesday.

NBC affiliate WTMJ reports witnesses said a man walked across the street and police followed. He was then shot in the back by an officer from Columbus, Ohio.

Witnesses told WTMJ that the man lived at a nearby homeless encampment with them and was just trying to cross the street when he was shot. They said they heard at least six or seven shots fired.

WTMJ has not confirmed this information.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office has been called to the scene, indicating a fatality, WTMJ reports.

Officials said no officers were injured in the shooting.

Police have not given any information on what may have led to the shooting.

