Man shot ‘at least’ 3 times early Saturday morning in Perry South

PITTSBURGH — A man was shot several times in Perry South early Saturday morning, Pittsburgh police say.

Officers responded to a ShotSpotter notification for multiple rounds in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue around 5 a.m.

There, they found a man who had “at least three gunshot wounds.”

He was taken to the hospital and critical condition and underwent surgery.

The department’s Violent Crime Unit is investigating.

Officers also responded to a shooting in Perry South just before 6 p.m. Friday.

In that instance, a man was shot four times in the 2300 block of Osgood Street. He is in stable condition.

