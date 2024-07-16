Local

Man who died after trying to enter Carrick house identified

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The man who died after he tried to enter a house in Carrick in early July has been identified.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the area of Olivet and Antenor Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on July 6. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was conscious, alert and able to talk to police officers.

>> Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick

The man, later identified as Richard Van Holt Jr., 35, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators believe Van Holt was shot by a woman who was inside as he was trying to enter the house.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Alleged Trump shooter spotted by law enforcement nearly 30 minutes before shots fired, sources say
  • Former President Donald Trump makes first appearance since assassination attempt in Butler County
  • Sisters who spotted Trump rally gunman seconds before shots fired speaks out
  • VIDEO: Trump rally shooting survivors still hospitalized as communities send words of love, support
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read