Man who died after trying to enter Carrick house identified

PITTSBURGH — The man who died after he tried to enter a house in Carrick in early July has been identified.

Pittsburgh Police say officers were called to the area of Olivet and Antenor Avenue at around 9:30 p.m. on July 6. When they arrived they found a man who had been shot in the shoulder. He was conscious, alert and able to talk to police officers.

>> Man dies after being shot by woman while trying to enter house in Carrick

The man, later identified as Richard Van Holt Jr., 35, was taken to a hospital in critical condition and was later pronounced dead.

At this time, investigators believe Van Holt was shot by a woman who was inside as he was trying to enter the house.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group