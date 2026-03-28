Man who pleaded guilty to causing crash that killed 2 people, injured another receives sentence

BEAVER, Pa. — A man who pleaded guilty to causing a crash in Beaver County that killed two people has received his sentence.

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Israel Tun Cooch, 46, was sentenced to 14 to 36 years in prison, according to court documents. He was also ordered to pay nearly $23,000 in restitution.

He pleaded guilty to 20 charges, including two counts of homicide by vehicle while DUI. The other charges included aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, accidents involving injury or death and DUI among others.

Two counts of third-degree murder were withdrawn.

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Investigators said he was drunk when he drove his Dodge Ram pickup truck through an intersection in Beaver Falls and crashed into a sedan in June.

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Robert Lance Junior and Sheylee Young Davis were in that vehicle and died at the scene.

Carrie Koch was walking on a sidewalk nearby and was pinned under the sedan that had been hit.

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Cooch was estimated to have been traveling at 84 mph up until 1.6 seconds before impact.

Prosecutors claimed Cooch’s blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. Officers also testified they found both open and empty beer bottles inside the truck.

In addition, investigators discovered Cooch did not have a Pennsylvania driver’s license and was in the U.S. without legal immigration status. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has since filed a detainer.

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