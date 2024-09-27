Man who saved pastor from gunman in North Braddock receives international award

NORTH BRADDOCK, Pa. — On May 5, a gunman walked into the doors of Jesus’ Dwelling Place, service was underway, the gunman then pulled the trigger, but a deacon walked out a hero.

Captured on the church’s livestream video you can see the frightening moments when police say 26-year-old Bernard Polite walked to the front of the service, pulled a gun out, and shot directly at the pastor. Also captured, you can see a man run toward danger leap over the alter and tackle the gunman to the ground.

“I got a hold around his forearms and when I was in the air, I spun him around, and we sat right here,” said Clarence McCallister.

The man who jumps into action isn’t a police officer, or the church’s security he is Deacon Clarence McCallister.

“I was running the camera and as I was running the camera, I saw the pistol in his hand that’s when I tackled him, or I like to say took my leap of faith,” McCallister explained as he recalled that Sunday service.

McCallister has attended Jesus’ Dwelling Place church in Braddock for nine years and operates their camera, he’s a father, a husband, and now a Carnegie Hero.

“You know I am shocked that God put me in that position,” McCallister said.

The international honor is awarded to someone who displays extraordinary heroism by risking their life to save others. It’s the highest civilian honor for heroism in North America.

“He saw a guy with a gun pointed at me and he jumped into action,” said Glenn Germany.

Pastor Glenn Germany said while he was shocked by deacon McCallister’s courage he wasn’t really surprised.

“That act is just who he is, it wasn’t like he had to think about it, but now he is finally getting the recognition that he deserves,” Germany said.

When we asked Mr. McCallister what it’s like to be a hero, he said it feels a lot like just being himself.

“If you ask any friends or family of mine, they’ll tell you that basically, I’ve always been that way,” responded McCallister.

McCallister will receive his honor in December. To learn more about the Carnegie Hero Fund you can visit their website: https://www.carnegiehero.org/.

