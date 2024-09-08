Marc Fogel’s family attends hostage diplomacy panel hosted by University of Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The family of Marc Fogel attended a panel discussion about hostage diplomacy at the University of Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Fogel has been imprisoned in Russia since 2021.

The panel was hosted by the University of Pittsburgh’s Center for Russian, East European and Eurasian Studies among others.

International experts spoke at the Frick Fine Arts building.

A former board member at the school where Fogel was set to teach shared his insight and accused the Russian government of shutting down and “stealing” the school.

“It was a center for thought and ideas and international engagement in the middle of the Russian capital that not just had an enormous impact on the kids who went there but made a real contribution to Russia, frankly,” Ambassador Eric Rubin said.

The US still has not declared Fogel as “wrongfully detained” despite his family’s efforts.

