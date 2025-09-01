Mixed emotions at Pittsburgh’s Labor Day parade following deadly Clairton Coke Works explosion

PITTSBURGH — It’s a Labor Day tradition in Pittsburgh. Thousands of workers joined leaders, including Governor Josh Shapiro, downtown this morning for the city’s annual parade.

After the loss of two steel workers in last month’s Clairton works explosion, the largest parade of its kind in the nation was also about more than just fanfare.

Planned by the Allegheny-Fayette Central Labor Council, it’s the largest Labor Day parade in the country.

“These are the people that keep Pennsylvania working, and it’s great to be here in Pittsburgh and just celebrating this wonderful day and the wonderful work they do,” said Secretary Department of Labor and Industry Nancy Walker.

“You have activists, you have the labor movement, you have your elected officials all coming together today,” said Representative Summer Lee.

The day started with morning mass at St. Benedict the Moor church.

Before the parade stepped off, a moment of silence was observed honoring union members who lost their lives in the explosion at the Clairton Coke Works.

“Two of those brothers are not with us, steelworkers,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “I want to let you know we’re going to hold U.S. Steel accountable to making sure we get answers.”

Governor Josh Shapiro and Lt. Governor Austin Davis acknowledged mixed emotions.

“This is personal for me. I live in the community where the Clairton Coke Works is located. That incident is an example of why labor unions are so important, on why it’s important for workers to come together and fight for a safe workplace, to bargain collectively, and we should continue that movement in their spirit,” said Lt. Governor Austin Davis.

They, and many of the union members marching, are also pushing back on some policies by the Trump administration, ones they say are hurting worker protections.

“We’re proud to be a pro-worker, pro-union, pro-labor state,” said Shapiro. “We’re creating jobs in Pennsylvania while the trump administration is laying people off and making it harder for workers to get ahead.”

