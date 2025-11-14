Monongahela Incline testing complete, final inspection pending

PITTSBURGH — The Monongahela Incline is one step closer to reopening but will still be closed for another week.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit said testing on the incline is complete but a final inspection is still pending. A report has been submitted to two state agencies to get the ball rolling on that inspection.

The incline has been closed since nearly 30 people were trapped inside it on Nov. 1.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Nearly 30 passengers rescued from Monongahela Incline after cars stop mid-trip

The cars stopped because of a problem with a motor controller. They were about 40 feet away from the stations. The motor controller regulates speed, start and stop on the incline.

PHOTOS: Emergency crews work to rescue passengers from Monongahela Incline after cars stop mid-trip

A third-party inspector was called after repairs were made last week.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Mon Incline repaired after passengers were trapped mid-trip; remains indefinitely closed

On Friday, PRT said that the inspector had not found any evidence of mechanical concerns.

The Department of Labor and Industry and PennDOT’s State Safety Oversight Agency will receive PRT’s report and review it. The incline can reopen after both agencies clear the report and a final inspection is held.

PRT expects this process to last at least through next week.

“PRT thanks the public for their patience during this temporary closure and looks forward to welcoming riders back soon,” a PRT spokesperson said in a press release.

Shuttle vans are running between Station Square and and the upper incline every 15 to 20 minutes and on Route 40 between Downtown Pittsburgh and Mount Washington every 40 minutes.

PRT can be contacted over the phone at 412-442-2000 or online if a rider has concerns.

The Monongahela Incline was built in 1870.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW\

©2025 Cox Media Group