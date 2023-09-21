Mother, father accused of abusing 3-month-old baby in Venango Township

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — A Venango Township mother and father are accused of abusing their 3-month-old baby.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Troopers responded to Grove City Hospital in Mercer County on Sunday morning for child abuse sustained to a baby boy.

The baby was life-flighted to Pittsburgh Children’s Hospital for serious trauma-related injuries.

Investigators found the baby suffered a spiral fracture to the right femur, a face injury, fractured ribs and a right tibia fracture.

Police said both parents, Destiny Valimont and Dustin Snyder, knew of the injuries on Friday and failed to get immediate help for their son.

According to court documents, Valimont spoke with a social worker Sunday morning, saying she needed to get the baby to the emergency room.

Valimont allegedly told the social worker he was “trying to get gas out of the baby” and that she thought she “did it wrong.” The social worker reportedly told Valimont to call 911.

Investigators learned the injuries happened Friday morning. Valimont told them she “heard a crack” when pushing on the baby’s legs.

A state trooper asked Valimont why she didn’t take the baby to the hospital immediately. Court documents say she didn’t because she had drank a beer and “didn’t want to go to the hospital and be questioned.” She also told police, “I wanted to see if he would heal.”

State police say that on Wednesday, Valimont admitted to abusing her son.

She was arrested and taken to the Butler County Prison. The baby’s father, Snyder, is charged with recklessly endangering another person and endangering the welfare of children.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group