New Castle man arrested in connection to McKeesport shooting

MCKEESPORT, Pa. — A New Castle man is facing charges related to a shooting that happened in McKeesport.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> 2 men shot in McKeesport

Police say Vance Sykes, 30, was arrested in New Castle on Friday.

Sykes is accused of shooting a man who was found inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds to his leg and lower abdomen on Marshall Drive at 7:03 p.m. on Sunday. That man was taken to a hospital and listed in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police say the Vance Sykes was found nearby. He had also been shot.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> ‘I feel afraid to live here now’: McKeesport neighbors frustrated after shooting that hurt 2 men

Police say witnesses told them that Sykes got into an argument with the victim found in the car while they were at a cookout. During the argument, Sykes allegedly pulled out a gun and fired several shots.

He is facing attempted homicide, aggravated assault and carrying a firearm without a license charges.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group