New K-9 joins Beaver Valley Regional Police Department

BEAVER COUNTY — The Beaver Valley Regional Police Department has received a new team member.

Officers say K-9, Drex, is currently in training.

Drex is a Belgian Malinois.

After training, he should be able to help officers with patrol work, tracking and drug detection.

He should begin working with his handler Officer Dunmyer in the spring.

The department was able to add Drex to the team thanks to a K9 fund.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Beaver Valley Regional Police Department looking to establish K-9 program

