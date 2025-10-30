New surveillance video shows shootout at Ross Park Mall; 16-year-old charged as adult faces a judge

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The case is moving forward against one of the teens allegedly involved in a shootout at Ross Park Mall in September.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> Judge revokes bond for teen charged as adult in Ross Park Mall parking lot shootout

Myshawn Scott, 16, of East Hills, faced a judge on Thursday. He’s accused of firing multiple shots and hitting one person, who showed up at a hospital a short time later.

Coming up at 5 p.m. on Channel 11, reporter Cara Sapida shares brand-new surveillance video of the dramatic shooting in the mall’s parking lot.

