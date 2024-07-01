NHL FREE AGENCY 2024: Here’s who the Pittsburgh Penguins have signed in NHL Free Agency

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins are continuing to make moves on the first day of NHL Free Agency.

Here’s who the Penguins have signed and re-signed for the upcoming season:

Mac Hollowell

The Penguins signed defenseman Mac Hollowell to a one-year deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level as their first move of this year’s NHL Free Agency.

Hollowell last appeared in the NHL during the 2022-2023 season with the Toronto Maple Leafs, where he recorded two assists in six games.

Last season, Hollowell played with the Hartford Wolf Pack of the AHL. He played in 64 games and tallied 44 points, as well as 10 playoff games, where he recorded three assists. He also represented the team at the AHL All-Star Game.

Matt Grzelcyk

The Penguins signed defenseman Matt Grzelcyk to a one-year deal worth $2.75 million.

Grzelcyk comes from the Boston Bruins, where he has spent his entire time in the NHL. Last season, he recorded two goals and nine assists for 11 points in 63 games. Throughout his 445-game career, he has tallied 25 goals and 110 assists for 135 points.

Ryan Shea

In their first return of free agency, the Penguins re-signed defenseman Ryan Shea to a one-year deal worth $775,000 at the NHL level.

Shea spent last season between Pittsburgh and the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the AHL. He made his NHL debut on Oct. 21, 2023.

Anthony Beauvillier

The Penguins signed forward Anthony Beauvillier to a one-year deal worth $1.25 million.

Beauvillier joins the Pens after spending last season with the Vancouver Canucks, Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators. Across all three teams, he tallied five goals, 12 assists and 17 points, as well as one goal and one assist in six playoff games.

In 550 career NHL games, the Sorel, Quebec native has notched 116 goals, 130 assists and 246 points.

Jimmy Huntington

The Penguins signed their second forward of the day in Jimmy Huntington, who joins the team on a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $775,000 million at the NHL level.

Huntington, 25, spent the 2023-24 season with the reigning Calder Cup champions Hershey Bears. He played in 67 games and totaled 33 points (16G-17A), while also recording 14 points (5G-9A) in 20 AHL playoff games.

The forward has spent parts of the last five seasons in the AHL with Hershey, Syracuse and Milwaukee, playing in 240 games and recording 113 points.

Bokondji Imama

The Penguins signed forward Bokondji Imama to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Bokondji comes to the Steel City from the Ottawa Senators organization. He played six games with the Sens last season, as well a 53 games with their AHL affiliate. He recorded 10 points with the Belleville Senators.

The Montreal, Quebec native has spent part of three seasons in the NHL with Ottawa and the Arizona Coyotes, totaling one goal in 15 NHL games.

Nathan Clurman

The Penguins signed defenseman Nathan Clurman to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

Clurman, 26, spent last season with the Colorado Eagles of the AHL. He totaled five points in 37 games.

The Boulder, Colorado native has spent parts of four seasons in the AHL totaling 21 points (5G-16A) in 110 games, as well as three points (1G-2A) in 23 playoff games.

Emil Bemstrom

The Penguins signed forward Emil Bemstrom to a one-year contract worth an average annual value of $775,000 at the NHL level.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Emil Bemstrom to a one-year contract.



Bemstrom is signed through the 2024.25 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $775,000.



Details: https://t.co/qTa3jSE9ag pic.twitter.com/neArRpECB3 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2024

Bemstrom, 25, spent last season split between the Penguins and Blue Jackets. While on the Penguins’ roster he tallied three goals, two assists and five points in 24 games. He recorded a total of 16 points in 56 games last season. He also played 10 games at the AHL level while he was in the Blue Jackets organization.

The Sweden native has played parts of five seasons in the NHL and parts of three seasons in the AHL.

Blaze Lizotte

The Penguins signed forward Blake Lizotte to a two-year contract worth an average annual value of $1.85 million at the NHL level.

The Pittsburgh Penguins have signed Blake Lizotte to a two-year contract.



Lizotte is signed through the 2025.26 season and his contract carries an average annual value of $1.85 million.



Details: https://t.co/0R8vAwjYOS pic.twitter.com/umyZ55WRy8 — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2024

Lizotte, 26, has spent the first five-plus seasons with the Los Angeles Kings. In 320 career NHL games, he’s tallied 37 goals, 69 assists and 106 points. He scored seven goals, eight assists and 15 points last season.

The Minnesota native played two seasons of collegiate hockey at St. Cloud State Univesity from 2017-2019.

