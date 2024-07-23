Officer was hit by car fleeing traffic stop before firing shot in Ben Avon, police say

BEN AVON, Pa. — A police officer was hit by a car that left a traffic stop before firing a shot early Tuesday morning, Allegheny County police said.

Officials said Avalon police tried to pull a car with tinted windows and a tinted license plate over along Ohio River Boulevard.

The driver pulled over but did not come to a complete stop, police said.

As officers approached the car, the driver pulled out of the roadway and made contact with an Avalon police officer. That officer then fired one shot at the car as it fled toward the City of Pittsburgh, police said.

Detectives identified the car, which was found shortly after 6 a.m. in Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. It had been hit by a bullet in the driver’s side window.

The driver of the car, 25, was also found and was not injured.

No charges have been filed at this time, police said. Upon completion, the investigation will be turned over to the district attorney’s office for review.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

