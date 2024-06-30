OpenStreetsPGH 2024 continues with second event of the season

PITTSBURGH — The second OpenStreetsPGH event of 2024 was held in Pittsburgh on Saturday.

People were invited to walk, bike, rollerblade and connect with the community on miles of streets that were closed to traffic.

The event ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. between the Hill District to the North Side.

Bike Pittsburgh held its first event of 2024 in May.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> OpenStreetsPGH kicks off first event of 2024 in Downtown Pittsburgh

This year’s final event will be held on July 27.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group