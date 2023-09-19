Pat Narduzzi linked to Michigan State head coaching vacancy

PITTSBURGH — Michigan State has announced that it will fire head coach Mel Tucker for cause as early as next week, which means the University will not have to buy out Tucker’s hefty contract, and an attractive Power Five vacancy is about to open.

There will be a number of names linked to the Big Ten gig in East Lansing, Michigan over the next few weeks, and one of those certainly will be Pat Narduzzi. It’s already begun.

Narduzzi spent seven seasons at Michigan State, working under long-time head coach Mark Dantonio as the defensive coordinator. He built one of the top defenses in the Big Ten, earning the Broyles Award for the top assistant coach in college football in 2013 for his efforts, and he’s spoken highly of his time in East Lansing.

Read the full story from our partners at Sports Now Group Pittsburgh here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group