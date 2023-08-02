Penguins Re-Sign O’Connor, Avoid Arbitration

PITTSBURGH — Bottom-six forward Drew O’Connor has signed a two-year contract to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $925,000.

Reaching the agreement means that the arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday for O’Connor, who had been a restricted free agent, will not take place.

