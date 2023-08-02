Local

Penguins Re-Sign O’Connor, Avoid Arbitration

By Dave Molinari

Penguins send O'Connor, Czuczman to taxi squad Pittsburgh Penguins' Drew O'Connor skates against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa) (Charles Krupa/AP)

By Dave Molinari

PITTSBURGH — Bottom-six forward Drew O’Connor has signed a two-year contract to stay with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The deal carries a salary-cap hit of $925,000.

Reaching the agreement means that the arbitration hearing scheduled for Friday for O’Connor, who had been a restricted free agent, will not take place.

