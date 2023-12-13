Pennsylvania Reps plan to introduce bill addressing lead contamination in school drinking water

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A group of Pennsylvania Representatives plans to introduce legislation to address the concern of lead contamination in drinking water in schools across the state.

According to a memorandum, recent reports show 91% of Pennsylvania school districts tested positive for lead.

Reps. G. Roni Green, Tarik Khan, Jason Ortitay, Abby Major, Jim Jaddock and Joe Hogan are working together on the efforts.

Effects of lead poisoning include brain and nervous system damage, physical growth delays, learning and behavior problems and speech and hearing impairment.

Lead exposure can lead to a lower IQ and a higher risk of criminal behavior.

The bill will require old drinking fountains to be replaced with lead-filtering water stations by 2025.

