At least 1 person injured in Center Township shooting

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

Crime Scene Tape

BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — At least one person was injured in a shooting in Center Township, Beaver County.

Beaver County dispatchers said there was a shooting at Monaca Road and Lynda Lane at around 2:38 p.m. Wednesday.

One person was taken to the hospital from the scene. There’s currently no word on their condition.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

    Most Read