Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes faces Hunter Greene in series finale

By Danny Demilio, Sports Now Group Pittsburgh

Paul Skenes Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Paul Skenes watches teammates from the dugout during the second inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs in Chicago, Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2024. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh) (Nam Y. Huh/AP)

CINCINNATI, Oh. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to 1-5 on their road trip after they were defeated 7-1 by the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Jared Jones was tagged for six runs across five innings pitched and Billy Cook connected on his second-career home run in the top of the ninth to prevent a shutout.

The Pirates (72-83) and Reds (76-80) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon as Paul Skenes duels Hunter Greene.

