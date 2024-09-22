Pirates Preview: Paul Skenes faces Hunter Greene in series finale

CINCINNATI, Oh. — This article originally appeared on PittsburghBaseballNOW.com.

The Pittsburgh Pirates fell to 1-5 on their road trip after they were defeated 7-1 by the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday afternoon.

Jared Jones was tagged for six runs across five innings pitched and Billy Cook connected on his second-career home run in the top of the ninth to prevent a shutout.

The Pirates (72-83) and Reds (76-80) will wrap up their three-game series on Sunday afternoon as Paul Skenes duels Hunter Greene.

