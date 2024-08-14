Pirates, Steelers play at home Saturday; here’s what you need to know about parking options

PITTSBURGH — It’s going to be a busy weekend on Pittsburgh’s North Shore, as both the Pirates and Steelers are playing at home on Saturday.

First pitch at PNC Park is set for 1:05 p.m. and is followed by kickoff for the Steelers’ preseason game against the Bills at 7 p.m.

To help fans, the two teams worked with ALCO Parking to maximize parking opportunities in the area. Here’s what they suggest:

When baseball fans should leave and when Steelers fans should arrive

Since Pirates fans will be leaving around the time Steelers fans will want to get to the North Shore, officials urge anyone attending the baseball game to leave parking lots and garages immediately after the game ends. They also encourage Steelers fans to arrive after 4 p.m.

Tailgating rules

North Shore lots will be open to fans of both teams and tailgating is allowed ahead of both games, but fans must leave their parking area once their event starts.

Alternative parking options

People who don’t have pre-sold parking spots are encouraged to use parking lots and garages that aren’t on the North Shore and use public transportation to get to the stadiums. Some options listed include:

Golden Triangle Garages and ride the free Light Rail Transit to the North Shore

Station Square and ride the Gateway Clipper Fleet

South Hills Light Rail Lots (free) and ride the Light Rail Transit to the North Shore

People can also use Park PGH to see real-time parking information for garages throughout the city.

Use a navigation tool

Officials encourage anyone coming to the North Shore to utilize nativation apps, since they will help drivers find the most efficient routes to and from games. They specifically recommend WAZE, since it will navigate drivers directly to parking spots while avoiding possible traffic delays. Acrisure Stadium and the Pittsburgh Pirates provide WAZE with all the time-based event day road closures that other GPS software may not be aware of.

