Pittsburgh Bureau of Police holds graduation for newest recruits

PITTSBURGH — The latest class of Pittsburgh Bureau of Police recruits graduated on Wednesday evening.

The ceremony was held at the Community College of Allegheny County.

Channel 11 spoke with this year’s class president.

“Being one of the older recruits, I kinda took it upon myself to try and help everyone,” Officer Chris Bowles said. “It’s very humbling, it’s very nice. I didn’t do it for any personal gain.”

Chief Larry Scirotto said that while the class is small, he’s confident they have a lot to offer.

“Their excitement, their anxiousness, their eagerness to serve our community, to represent our organization, it’s just impactful for me,” Scirotto said.

The graduates will now complete three months of field training.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group