Pittsburgh Cooling Centers to remain open on Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will keep its Cooling Centers open for another day.
Forecasted temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees again on Wednesday, so city officials decided to keep the six CitiParks Healthy Active Living Centers open as Cooling Centers.
The centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:
- Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 1555 Broadway Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15216
- 412-567-7290
- Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 3515 McClure Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15212
- 412-766-4656
- Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 745 Greenfield Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15217
- 412-422-6551
- Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 7321 Frankstown Road
- Pittsburgh, PA 15208
- 412-244-4190
- Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 720 Sherwood Avenue
- Pittsburgh, PA 15204
- 412-777-5012
- South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
- 12th & Bingham Streets
- Pittsburgh, PA 15203
