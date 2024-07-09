Local

Pittsburgh Cooling Centers to remain open on Wednesday

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI) Pittsburgh Skyline (WPXI)

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — The City of Pittsburgh will keep its Cooling Centers open for another day.

Forecasted temperatures are expected to exceed 90 degrees again on Wednesday, so city officials decided to keep the six CitiParks Healthy Active Living Centers open as Cooling Centers.

The centers are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The locations of the cooling centers are as follows:

  • Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 1555 Broadway Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15216
    • 412-567-7290
  • Brighton Heights Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 3515 McClure Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15212
    • 412-766-4656
  • Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 745 Greenfield Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15217
    • 412-422-6551
  • Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 7321 Frankstown Road
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15208
    • 412-244-4190
  • Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 720 Sherwood Avenue
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15204
    • 412-777-5012
  • South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center
    • 12th & Bingham Streets
    • Pittsburgh, PA 15203


Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Sheetz now offering beer, wine delivery in Pennsylvania
  • ‘Can’t understand why this happened’: Woman dies after Homestead crash
  • Police warning neighbors about rattlesnake sightings in Westmoreland County
  • VIDEO: Police stepping up patrols in Pittsburgh’s Knoxville neighborhood after recent car vandalism, theft
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2024 Cox Media Group

    0
    Comments on this article
    0

    Most Read