Pittsburgh Penguins name Wes Clark as Vice President of Player Personnel

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins have named Wes Clark as Vice President of Player Personnel.

The team said in the role, Clark will oversee the club’s amateur, professional and college/European free agent scouting departments and will report directly to President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas.

“Starting last fall with the addition of Trent Mann as a player development and scouting advisor and the elevation of Andy Saucier to lead our pro scouting department, we have sought to really bolster our player personnel system. Our personnel decisions in this short term will be critical as we seek to add the draft picks, prospects and young players that will serve to add an infusion of young, hungry players to our core,” said Dubas. “By adding Wes to lead the departments directed by Nick Pryor and Andy, along with the valuable experience and wisdom that Trent provides, we have tried to put the Penguins in a strong position to go out and execute on our personnel strategy in the short and long run. Having worked with Wes for many years, I have a deep trust in his ability to identify talent, lead staffs, advance our scouting process and methods, learn from mistakes to improve processes and to challenge my own thinking and planning on a near daily basis.”

Clark has spent the last six seasons in the Toronto Maple Leafs organization, with five of them with Dubas as either General Manager or Assistant General Manager. He has run the NHL Draft for the Leafs as the Director of Player Personnel (2023-24) and Director of Amateur Scouting (2021-23).

Prior to arriving in Toronto, the 41-year-old Oakville, Ontario native was with the Florida Panthers for two seasons as an Amateur Scout. He was also the Director of Player Personnel and Development with the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the Ontario Hockey League from 2011-15, which Dubas was the General Manager for from 2011-2014.

