Pittsburgh Police looking for missing 14-year-old boy with autism

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 14-year-old boy who has autism.

Officers say John Goodnight was last seen on Addison Street in the Hill District on Saturday at 8 p.m.

He was wearing a black shirt with yellow shorts.

Goodnight is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds.

He is not known to go outside much.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or contact Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7141.

