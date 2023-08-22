Pittsburgh police prevent shooting, seize 2 guns in ‘proactive patrol’

PITTSBURGH — An overnight “proactive patrol” of Pittsburgh police officers likely stopped a shooting seconds before it was set to take place, according to court documents.

Officers made two arrests and seized two guns during the patrol, which took place during the early morning hours on Sunday, by the intersection of Lincoln and Lemington Avenues.

Zone 5 Commander Stephen Vinansky said that the patrols take place within neighborhoods that have faced recent violence. The intersection that was surveyed over the weekend was previously the scene of a shooting that killed a mother and her 4-year-old daughter.

On Sunday morning, an officer with binoculars observed Willie Todd concealing himself between vehicles, per court documents. Vinansky said that officers soon observed the suspect in a “shooting stance” and were able to observe on a nearby surveillance camera that he was holding a gun.

According to court documents, police believed that he was about to fire, based on previous cases of “shots fired, individuals struck by gunfire and homicides at bars/nightclubs during closing hours.” The intersection in question includes several businesses, including a nightclub and convenience store.

Todd, a person not to possess, was arrested.

Vinansky commended his officers for acting bravely and preventing anyone from being hurt.

The same patrol charged Lawrence Segars, 47, for having a stolen weapon within a vehicle in the area.

Channel 11 spoke with neighbors who hope to see the patrols make a positive difference in their neighborhood.

Vinansky said that “proactive patrols” will continue within neighborhoods seeing violent crime.

“Any time that we see violence... we’re definitely going to react to it,” the commander said. “And if we have a chance to stop the next person from getting shot, we’re going to take every opportunity to do that.”

