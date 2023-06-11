Pittsburgh residents prepare for closure of Fern Hollow Bridge

PITTSBURGH — The new Fern Hollow Bridge is closing for about a month so construction can be completed.

The bridge opened in December, to two lanes of traffic and has been that way ever since.

“That’s sad. I love this bridge. I was so happy to see it open up again,” said Chris Olshefski from Edgewood.

For the next four weeks, Forbes Avenue will be closed from South Dallas Avenue to Braddock Avenue. Drivers who commute will have to deal with the detours.

“Back to the Penn Avenue commute. Is that good or bad? Bad. Very bad. Why is that? Lots of traffic,” said Olshefski.

During the closure, the contractor will finish milling, paving and putting pavement markings on the new span.

According to the city, workers also plan on installing a concrete overlay to extend the life of the bridge and reduce future maintenance. In addition, the city says artistic enhancements will be added to the bridge sidewalk and barrier.

For some residents, the extra work is a relief since the bridge collapsed in January of last year. It connects Squirrel Hill with Point Breeze and Regent Square.

“There’s nothing we can do about it. We don’t want any more bridges falling so if this helps to keep the bridge in shape, we’re okay with it,” said Ed Fine from Squirrel Hill.

Once the work is completed, the bridge will reopen to all four lanes of traffic. The bridge will be closed until July 7.

