Police investigating home invasion in Bedford Dwellings

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh police are investigating after a home invasion in Bedford Dwellings.

According to police, officers were called to the 900 block of Memory Lane just after midnight Monday.

Police said the suspect kicked in the front door and demanded money from the residents at gunpoint.

Detectives saw a possible bullet hole exit inside the home.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Police have not identified a suspect at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

