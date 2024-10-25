PRT awards $99.8M for second phase of University Line

PITTSBURGH — The second phase of the ongoing University Line project is moving forward.

Pittsburgh Regional Transit announced on Friday that a $99.8 million construction contract had been awarded to Independence Excavating for the second phase of the project.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> PRT looking for bids for Phase II of University Line bus rapid transit project

The project is part of the ongoing PRTX Bus Line Redesign plan. The goal is to make better use of the busways and get riders to their destinations with fewer stops in between — and at the same time, cover as much ground as possible.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE >>> PRT releases proposal for massive bus route overhaul

The second phase of the project will span about three miles from Uptown to Oakland along Fifth and Forbes avenues. It will also include the addition of 18 new transit stations, two miles of protected bike lanes, new sidewalks, street trees and lighting and curbs with accessible ramps.

Vending machines, emergency phones, public seating, lighting, real-time bus arrival signs and security cameras are also expected to be added.

“We’re extremely excited for Phase Two to begin and for the entire project to get going,” said PRT CEO Katharine Kelleman. “The University Line will not only bring more transit, bicycle, and pedestrian amenities and safety but will also serve to improve and revitalize the neighbors in which it operates.”

PRT is expected to add 69 buses to their fleet by the end of the year to keep up with the ongoing additions. 54 of those buses will run on clean diesel 60 feet long and 15 will be batter-electric articulated buses.

Phase 2 should take about 24-30 months to complete.

PRT has budgeted $291 million for the total project, more than half of which is federally funded.

Click here for more information on the project.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group