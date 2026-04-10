Public safety leaders outline preparation, plans for NFL Draft in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — With just 13 days until the NFL Draft arrives in Pittsburgh, public safety leaders say they are prepared for an unprecedented influx of visitors.

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Officials from nearly every agency involved gathered Thursday to outline their plan, calling the scale of the event unlike anything the city has handled.

“We are prepared across all public safety sectors. ... The scale of this is exponential — far beyond what we’ve seen before,” Pittsburgh Public Safety Director Sheldon Williams said.

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While specific staffing numbers were not released, officials say there will be a heavy and highly visible law enforcement presence across the North Shore, Point State Park, and downtown Pittsburgh.

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Fans attending the draft can expect to see officers on bicycles and horseback, along with river rescue teams, hazmat crews, tactical units, and a large number of EMS workers and firefighters stationed throughout the area.

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There will also be a strong federal presence — including FBI agents monitoring activity in the air. A strict no-fly zone will be enforced over the event, and anyone caught flying a drone in the restricted area could face criminal charges.

“We’re deploying teams and specialized equipment to ensure any threat posed by unauthorized drones is handled quickly and seriously,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge, Rick Evanchec.

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Beyond security on the ground and in the air, officials say they are also coordinating with UPMC and Allegheny Health Network to ensure rapid medical response capabilities if needed.

They emphasized that all of these added resources will not take away from everyday emergency services.

“I want to assure city residents that public safety is our top priority. ... We’ve taken deliberate steps to support this event without disrupting normal emergency services,” said Assistant Chief Jen McDermott-Grubb with Pittsburgh EMS.

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The area will be fully secured during the draft, with designated entry points similar to those used during Steelers games, including bag checks and screenings.

“Attendees should expect bag screenings and restricted items… and as always, if you see something suspicious, report it,” said Commander Anthony Polarmo.

While safety preparations continue behind the scenes, construction is still visibly underway in parts of the city. In Market Square, crews are racing to finish work ahead of the event — though some areas remain active construction zones.

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Still, many fans say they’re confident everything will come together in time.

“You know what — if the Lord can rise in three days, I believe this can be done in 13,” said Dana Marchisotto.

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