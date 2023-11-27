Roberto Clemente’s 1962 Pittsburgh Pirates game-used glove up for auction

PITTSBURGH — A game-used glove worn by Pittsburgh Pirates legend Roberto Clemente during the 1962 season is up for auction.

The auction is hosted by Grey Flannel Auctions.

The opening bid for Clemente’s glove started at $10,000 but is now up to $41,000 as of Monday afternoon.

Clemente died tragically at the age of 38 on Dec. 31, 1972, when the plane he was on crashed while en route to deliver aid and supplies to victims of a deadly earthquake in Nicaragua.

Reflecting on the significance of the item, a spokesperson for Grey Flannel Auctions, Mr. Russek, says, “As a ballplayer, Roberto had few rivals. He was an incredible batter and just as accomplished in the outfield with his amazing arm and glove. As a person, he defined what it means to be unselfish and was beloved by people across the globe. We feel very fortunate to share this special item with collectors worldwide and look forward to seeing what his game-used glove fetches at auction.”

The auction is open until Dec. 10.

