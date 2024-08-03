Russell Wilson is still limited, working his way back gradually

LATROBE, Pa. — This article originally appeared on steelersnow.com.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Russell Wilson was a limited participant at Friday night’s practice at Latrobe Memorial Stadium. The 35-year-old veteran quarterback continues to work his way back gradually from a calf injury, which he suffered during the team’s conditioning test when he was pushing a sled. Wilson has not been a full participant in any of the Steelers’ eight training camp practices.

Justin Fields has received first-team reps instead, and he had a banner night on Friday. The offense went 7-0 during seven shots. Fields was very efficient and in command of the offense.

Wilson (calf) is still not sprinting like the rest of the QBs during warmups, which has been the case throughout the week. Wilson is only doing straight dropbacks during individual drills, instead of also doing rollouts like the other QBs.

