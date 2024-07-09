Smithfield Street Bridge to close overnight Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge will close overnight on Thursday for repairs.

The bridge will close to traffic in both directions between Fort Pitt Boulevard and Carson Street from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Crews will work on sidewalk panel repairs, inlet work and controller improvements.

The posted detour is:

South of the bridge

Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street

Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge

Turn left onto Second Avenue

Turn left onto B Street

Turn right onto First Avenue

Turn left onto Grant Street

Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard

End detour

North of the bridge

Same detour in the opposite direction

