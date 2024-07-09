Local

Smithfield Street Bridge to close overnight Thursday

By Taylor Hall, WPXI.com

Smithfield Street Bridge to close overnight Thursday Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay (Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay)

PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge will close overnight on Thursday for repairs.

The bridge will close to traffic in both directions between Fort Pitt Boulevard and Carson Street from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.

Crews will work on sidewalk panel repairs, inlet work and controller improvements.

The posted detour is:

South of the bridge

  • Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street
  • Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge
  • Turn left onto Second Avenue
  • Turn left onto B Street
  • Turn right onto First Avenue
  • Turn left onto Grant Street
  • Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
  • End detour

North of the bridge

  • Same detour in the opposite direction

