Smithfield Street Bridge to close overnight Thursday

PITTSBURGH — The Smithfield Street Bridge will close overnight on Thursday for repairs.
The bridge will close to traffic in both directions between Fort Pitt Boulevard and Carson Street from 9 p.m. Thursday to 6 a.m. Friday.
Crews will work on sidewalk panel repairs, inlet work and controller improvements.
The posted detour is:
South of the bridge
- Take East Carson Street to South Tenth Street
- Turn onto South Tenth Street and cross the bridge
- Turn left onto Second Avenue
- Turn left onto B Street
- Turn right onto First Avenue
- Turn left onto Grant Street
- Turn right onto Fort Pitt Boulevard
- End detour
North of the bridge
- Same detour in the opposite direction
