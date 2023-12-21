State police offering $5K reward for information on man last seen in Pittsburgh in 1994

Pennsylvania state police are offering a reward for information on the disappearance of a man last seen in Pittsburgh nearly 30 years ago.

Allison was reported missing by his family on Jan. 25, 1995.

At the time he went missing, Allison was 42 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds and had brown hair, brown eyes and glasses. He lived with his mother in Franklin Township, Greene County.

On Dec. 21, 1994, police said his father took him to work at Tri-River Fleeting and Harbor on Park Avenue in Bethel Park.

The next day, Allison worked from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. At some point after that, he told his boss he was going to get cigarettes. Allison left the boat he was working on and was last seen on foot near Patraglia’s Junkyard in the West End of Pittsburgh.

All of Allison’s possessions, including his clothes, money, cigarettes and television set, were found on the boat. His estranged wife stated he would never have gone anywhere without his cigarettes. He also left behind a baby daughter.

His case remains unsolved.

Anyone with information regarding Allison’s disappearance are asked to call State Police in Waynesburg at 724-223-2500 and speak to Tfc. Petrosky. You can also contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers if you have information on this crime, any serious crime, or wanted person, at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group