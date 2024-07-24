Steelers 2024 Training Camp: What fans need to know before going to watch practice

UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The NFL season is rapidly approaching and the Steelers are returning to St. Vincent College near Latrobe for training camp.

PHOTOS: Steelers players report to Saint Vincent College in Latrobe for the team’s 2024 training camp

Players report to camp on Wednesday and take to Chuck Noll Field on Thursday.

LIVE UPDATES: Pittsburgh Steelers report to training camp in Latrobe

As usual, fans can watch their favorite Steeler in action at practice for free, and thousands of people are expected to make the trip out to the Laurel Highlands.

Here’s what you need to know about fan attendance at training camp.

When are fans able to attend practice?

Training camp takes place from July 24 to August 15, and on most days practice is open to the public.

You can watch the Steelers practice on July 25-28, July 30-Aug. 4, Aug. 6-8, 11-12 and 14.

Practice starts at 1:55 p.m. on weekend days, with one expectation on Aug. 11 where it’s a 2:55 p.m. start. On weekdays, practice starts at 10:30 a.m.

For afternoon practices, our partners at Steelers Now report that the parking lot opens to fans at 11:30 a.m. On weekdays, the lot will open at 7:30 a.m.

How to get tickets to the Steelers training camp?

Attending training camp is free, but fans do need tickets to enter the St. Vincent campus. Click here to get tickets.

What about Friday Night Lights?

The annual Friday Night Lights practice held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium is set for 7 p.m. on Aug. 2.

This is the one night during camp where the team practices under the lights and fans can get current player autographs.

Before practice, fans can go to Latrobe Fest for free from noon to 5 p.m. The event features legend autographs, prize wheel giveaways, interactive football games, a Steeline drumline performance and more.

Tickets for this practice cost $10 for anyone older than six. Click here to get tickets.

Ticket proceeds benefit the Greater Latrobe School District.

How can fans keep up with training camp remotely?

If you can’t get out to Latrobe to watch the Black and Gold in person, that doesn’t mean you’ll be in the dark about practice.

Fans can stay up-to-speed throughout camp in a couple of ways.

Live Video Programming

You can watch an exclusive live video program, Training Camp Live, on Steelers.com and the Steelers mobile app. The stream will give fans a live look-in at practice and give them the chance to have their questions answered. This daily program starts at 10:30 a.m. on weekdays and 2 p.m. on weekends. All episodes will also be available on the Steelers YouTube after the live show.

Training Camp Wrap Up is another daily live program where you can catch up on everything that happened during practice and hear an exclusive interview with a team member. This program will be at 3 p.m. on weekdays and 4 p.m. on weekends and will also be posted to YouTube.

Live Audio Programming

Steelers Nation Radio will have original programming throughout camp from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends. This programming is also available as a podcast.

On Demand Programming and Social Media

The Steelers will use its website, app, YouTube and other social media to keep fans up to date on the happenings at camp. Fans will catch daily practice reports, training camp highlights, mic’d up content off-the-field features and more.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group