Suspect flees after ShotSpotter alert in Crafton Heights; car hit pole, catches fire, police say

PITTSBURGH — A suspect’s car hit a pole, flipped over and caught on fire after he fled the scene of a ShotSpotter alert in Crafton Heights on Wednesday, Pittsburgh police say.

Police responded to the ShotSpotter alert just before 2 p.m. in the area of Werder and Herrod streets.

Once on scene, first responders found two shell casings and got a description of the car that fled the scene, heading toward Steuben Street.

Officers got behind the suspect’s car and watched as it hit another vehicle before taking a sharp turn onto Arnold Street in Elliott.

The car then hit a pole, flipped over and pinned the suspect underneath as it caught on fire.

Police used fire extinguishers as they lifted the car off the man.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. Police said they recovered a gun and cash from the car.

Charges are expected, police said.

