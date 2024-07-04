Suspect in New Castle homicide arrested in Ohio

MAHONING COUNTY, Pa. — A man charged in connection to a New Castle shooting has been arrested in Ohio.

Andrew Howard, 32, is accused of shooting Omar Hakim, 39, on April 21 in the area of East Moody Avenue and Carlisle Street. Hakim was found shot to death in a Chevy Tahoe SUV.

>> Man found dead in vehicle after New Castle shooting

Howard was arrested in Mahoning County, Ohio, on Wednesday. He is charged with criminal homicide.

Angelina Masi, Hakim’s girlfriend, is also charged in connection to the shooting. She is accused of driving Howard to the scene of the crime.

New Castle Police Chief Dave Cumo called the crime personal.

“It was very intentional. It was all six shots fired in close range. He was definitely the intended target. This was not a random attack,” Cumo said.

Masi was taken into custody on April 23.

There’s no word yet on when Howard will be extradited to Pennsylvania.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group