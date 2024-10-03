Task force requests documents, interviews from ATF on attempted assassinations on Donald Trump

BUTLER, Pa. — The task force on the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump requested documents and interviews from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) regarding the assassination attempts in Butler and West Palm Beach, Florida.

The task force requested the following information:

Briefing materials, written testimony, prepared remarks, and handouts given to Members or staff related to the July 13 and September 15 events.

All transcripts from interviews conducted by the ATF related to both attempts.

Copies of all documents sent to the FBI and Pennsylvania State Police, including investigative reports.

All communications, including emails, text messages, phone logs, or communications from other messaging services referring or related to the ATF’s “critical incident” response on July 13 and ATF’s response to the September 15 event, as applicable.

All documents related to ATF’s “critical incident” response in Butler, and West Palm Beach, including ATF reports, forms, interview transcripts, and notes. This includes documents related to: (i) the discovery and investigation of the improvised explosive device at Matthew Crooks’s home; and (ii) the efforts to locate and investigate Thomas Matthew Crooks’s vehicle.

The ATF provided “critical incident” response functions at both the Butler rally site, and the home of Matthew Crooks, officials said. The task force will continue to examine the ATF’s response to the second assassination attempt.

In the letter, the task force also requests all communications, including emails, text messages, and phone logs referring or related to the assassination attempts on July 13 and September 15, officials said.

You can read the full letter below:

