‘These are my people’: New Beaver County District Attorney to start work Tuesday

BEAVER, Pa. — As the doors of the Beaver County Courthouse open on Tuesday, Nathan Bible will get to work as the new Chief Law Enforcement Officer. He told Channel 11 it’s a job he’s ready to tackle and one he’s excited to have.

“Me being born and raised here and I know problems that existed when I was in high school that still do, it makes me want to work a little harder for the people, these are my people,” Bible said.

While taking on this responsibility can be daunting, Bible told Channel 11 he already has plans to get started by looking at juvenile crime from a different perspective and getting to the kids in school by showing them career opportunities.

“I think just catching some of these kids young and showing them there are other paths is really going to I hope cut down on our youth crime issue,” Bible said.

Long term he hopes to start a new drug court where yearlong treatment programs can help get people back on their feet clean and employed.

Bible said he wants to build up working relationships with law enforcement agencies while taking a new look at one of the biggest unsolved cases, the murder of Rachel Deltondo.

“My fear is that mistakes were made in the past that are going to make it very difficult to close that case, but I’m certainly going to do everything I can and time I need to try to bring that family some peace,” Bible said.

But Bible doesn’t want other families to feel left behind, if their lost loved ones didn’t make national headlines.

Just in Aliquippa alone, he said there are nine unsolved homicides, and he plans to meet with all of those families.

“In every single one of those cases, and I know Rachel’s made national news, somebody died in every one of those cases, and they are all important. That family’s case is the most important to them and I want to treat it like that,” Bible said.

Since Bible is a first-time prosecutor, he will have the opportunity to attend a training course with other district attorneys next month and hopes to come back with even more ideas for this community.

