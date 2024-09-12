Threat including multiple districts including North Hills, Shaler circulating on social media

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — A threat toward multiple local school districts including North Hills School District and Shaler Area School District has been circulating on social media Wednesday night.

A post from the North Hills School District’s website on Wednesday night said that leaders are aware of a threat made on Snapchat including several local districts.

>> FBI Pittsburgh issues statement after threats made against multiple area schools

“The threat has been thoroughly investigated by multiple agencies including the Ross Township, West View and NHSD police departments and has been deemed not credible,” the post says. “While the investigation is ongoing to determine the origin of the threat and the person(s) responsible, there is no reason to believe it presents any danger to our schools, students or staff.”

Shaler Township police posted that they were aware of the threat and are working with the FBI, state and local partners to ensure students stay safe.

North Hills School District will be open and classes will be held as scheduled on Thursday. Shaler Area students will see an increased police presence.

Channel 11 is working to learn how many districts were included in the threat.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group