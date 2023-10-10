Tractor-trailer gets stuck on set of steps in California-Kirkbride after wrong turn

PITTSBURGH — A tractor-trailer took a wrong turn and got stuck on a set of steps in California-Kirkbride on Monday morning.

According to Allegheny County 911, first responders were called to Sunday Street at 10:18 a.m.

The tractor-trailer was removed from the steps and is still driveable. The driver was not injured.

Pittsburgh police said that no charges have been filed.

