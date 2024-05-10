Tree removal company calls jump after tornadoes, rough winds

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Nonstop calls for local tree trimming and tree removal companies.

A huge part of a maple tree came down in West Mifflin during the severe weather the area experienced this week. It destroyed a man’s new shed and there’s a fear that the rest of the tree will soon come down too.

“Trees are like us,” said Jon Weber. “They don’t last forever. The bigger and harder they get. Stuff starts falling off.”

In the early hours of Wednesday, an old maple tree split on Polk Avenue in West Mifflin. The cleanup of it was estimated to cost about $10,000.

“He got lucky because it wasn’t on his roof,” said Weber.

The owner, Jon Weber, says in the span of three days he’s done 46 estimates. The damage hasn’t been in one specific area but rather all over this time.

“You always gotta be aware,” said Weber. “If they’re close to your house, always look up. I’ve had people get killed. Get hit by large limbs. You’ve seen the stories yourself that are on the news every day, and it can be avoided.”

Weber says if a tree falls in the middle of your yard, some insurance companies will pay $500 but most pay zero, and even if you didn’t have any trees fall in your yard, after a big storm, you should still go out and take a look at your trees for cracks and discoloration.

“Insurance companies will not cover a tree that’s still standing,” said Weber. “And here’s the catch, if you tell them you have a bad tree. We don’t cover it. They make a little note, and when that tree goes they don’t have to cover it because you didn’t do anything to prevent it.”

Weber recommends looking for reputable companies that are insured and offer free estimates.

