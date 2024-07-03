‘A true hero’: North Versailles Police K-9 Unit mourning loss of officer Laky

NORTH VERSAILLES, Pa. — The North Versailles Police K-9 Unit is mourning the loss of a beloved retired officer.

K-9 Laky, a Belgian Malinois, served with Chief Locke for nine years.

The unit said in a Facebook post that Laky “devoted his life to ensuring the safety and security of the North Versailles community alongside his handler and lifelong companion.”

“Born with an innate sense of duty and discipline, Laky began his service at a young age and quickly became an indispensable asset to the community. Chief Locke and Laky shared an unbreakable bond, formed over years of partnership, countless hours of training, and shared moments of both danger and respite. Their bond was a testament to the deep connection that can exist between a handler and their canine partner,” the post continued.

Laky played a pivotal role in arrests, the detection of drugs and community activities throughout his years of service.

“Children in schools loved seeing him, knowing they were in the presence of a true hero. Laky was not only a protector but also an ambassador of goodwill, bridging the gap between law enforcement and the community,” the post said.

Laky retired and enjoyed a life at home with his family and furry siblings.

The beloved K-9 will be remembered by “every officer of the North Versailles Police Department, every child he comforted and played with, along with every community member he protected. We bid farewell to a true hero, a beacon of hope, and a loyal friend.”

