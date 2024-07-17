Trump rally gunman attended technical school, set to go to college in fall

BETHEL PARK, Pa. — Channel 11 continues to learn more about the gunman responsible for an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump on Saturday.

PHOTOS: Former President Donald Trump rushed off stage after shots fired at rally

We learned that Thomas Crooks attended a technical school for two years in high school and was set to go to college in the fall. We spoke with a teacher who said Crooks was a good kid and very smart. The teacher said they didn’t think he was bullied.

Crooks graduated from Bethel Park High School, but we confirmed he attended Steel Center Technical School for two of his high school years, a half-day program that students are bussed to and from. He attended the program during his sophomore and junior years, enrolled in the computer technology program.

We also heard from a former coworker at the nursing home where Crooks worked. She said he was sweet and helpful. She is the only person we’ve spoken to so far that didn’t call him quiet.

We’re also hearing more about how the Bethel Park community has come together after being suddenly thrust into the spotlight because of the shooting.

“One thing about Bethel Park any time there is an issue, the community comes together,” Bethel Park Mayor Jack Allen said.

Allen was awake early in the morning when he heard the sobering news.

“At 2:15 I heard the shooter was from Bethel Park. It’s one of those things you’ll never forget where you were when you heard it... I heard it on the news... it was just unbelievable,” he said.

Allen said he didn’t know Thomas or his family, and said he can only speak to how he feels about his community.

“Bethel Park is one of the safest communities, it was rated that way for a couple years. People move here because it is safe. We have 39 full-time officers, [it’s a] safe place to live and bring your family up,” he said.

Investigators are still working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group