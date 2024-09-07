Local

Trump to speak at event hosted by conservative nonprofit in Westmoreland County

Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Westmoreland County at the end of September to speak at an event held by a conservative nonprofit.

Trump is being hosted by the Protecting America Initiative, a conservative nonprofit, on Sept. 23 in Smithton.

The nonprofit says the event’s discussion will focus on the “Chinese Communist Party’s growing threat to America’s food supply and how to help our agriculture community combat this threat.

Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, along with their running mates, have made several trips to the Keystone State in recent months.

Just this week, Kamala Harris campaigned in Pittsburgh with President Joe Biden on Labor Day, and she returned to the city on Thursday for debate prep. Trump also appeared in Pennsylvania, holding a town hall event with Sean Hannity in Harrisburg.

Trump has said he plans to return to Butler in October, but no details for that event have been released.

