UNITY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A burn ban issued in Unity Township will be lifted this weekend.

Unity Township Secretary Sharon Sweeney said the burn ban will be lifted on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The ban, which went into effect in late July, was because of dry conditions and a heightened risk of a potential fire.

