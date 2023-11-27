The Waterfront announces hours for family portraits with Santa

PITTSBURGH — Families can get their photo taken with Santa and help support a good cause during an event running throughout December at The Waterfront.

The Waterfront’s Santa Photos event runs from Dec. 2 through Dec. 21 in Town Center. Families can reserve a day and time in advance online for $5, but walk-ups are also welcome.

All proceeds from the event go to Jeremiah’s Place, an organization that provides emergency childcare services for children up to age six.

The hours for the event are as follows:

Saturdays, 12-5 p.m.

December 2, 9 and 16

Sundays, 12-5 p.m.

December 3, 10 and 17

Sensory Friendly Hour , 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

, 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Sunday, December 10

Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m.

December 5, 12 and 19

Thursdays, 5-8 p.m.

December 7, 14 and 21

Click here for more information.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group