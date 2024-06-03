West Mifflin road closure extended due to ‘significant rainfall’

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Part of a road in West Mifflin will be closed until the end of the month so crews can complete work for the Mon/Fayette Expressway Project.

New England Road has been closed between Camp Hollow Road and Route 837 since late March. Crews are completing initial bridge construction that was delayed by inclement weather, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission said.

Detours will be posted, and local traffic will be able to enter the closed area.

Originally expected to reopen at the end of May, the road will now be closed until the end of June.

