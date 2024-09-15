Westmoreland County church reopens years after devastating fire

ARNOLD, Pa. — A Westmoreland County Church has reopened after a fire shut it down almost three years ago.

The bishop helped bless and re-dedicate Saint Vladimir Ukrainian Catholic Church in Arnold on Saturday, which has been closed since a fire in December 2021.

“Today, even after a devastating fire a couple years ago, they were able to rebuild this church and come together and make a sign to everyone that they would like to pray, once again, in this place,” Bohdan Danylo said.

Throughout the rebuilding process, parts of the original building were restored — the front facade and the original altar remain.

Father Yaroslav Koval told Channel 11 that he hopes rebuilding helps the church community grow.

“A small seed, if you throw that seed in good soil, then that seed will bring some fruits,” Koval said.

The church held its first mass since the re-dedication on Sunday morning.

