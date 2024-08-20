PITTSBURGH — A wrong-way driver was involved in a crash on Route 28 in Troy Hill late Monday night.

PHOTOS: Wrong-way driver involved in crash on Route 28 in Troy Hill, police say

Officials told Channel 11 a wrong-way driver in a Mercedes hit a Jeep on southbound Route 28 just before midnight.

Pittsburgh police said a female was trapped in the Jeep. She was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

Officials at the scene said two people were taken to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

